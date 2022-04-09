'Petrol Sajni': Bihar Man's Viral Song about Fuel Prices Has Internet Going 'Same'

Fuel prices are soaring at an all-time high. States such as Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, to name a few, see no respite in the rates of Petrol and Diesel. Among those states is Bihar where the average rate of Petrol is hovering around Rs.116 per litre. Straight from the grounds of Bihar has surfaced a song that depicts the current situation due to the sky-high petrol prices. The song instantly boarded the viral train and is currently travelling across screens of millions of people.

The song titled ‘Petrol Sajni’ is a heart-wrenching conversation between a guy and his ‘Sajni’ (beloved) who is miles apart. The distance stands uncovered since petrol prices have risen exponentially resulting in the guy consoling his ‘Sajni’ about how helpless he is. “Kaise mile aau tohra se tu bola sajni, holo mehenga dher ab ta petrol sajni," goes the starting lyrics of the song.

Advertisement

If the premise has intrigued you even a little bit, listen to the entire song below. And trust us, you would not be disappointed.

The song is produced by Magadhi Boys, a duo who churns out songs in the traditional Magadhi language. The singer voicing the song is Vishwajeet Pratap Singh. Since being shared on various social media platforms, the video has garnered an immense number of views. On Facebook alone, the video has amassed more than 2 lakh views.

Netizens could relate to the song and accordingly praised the song in the comment section.

Advertisement

“Thoda intezaar kijiye sab theek ho jaayega (Everything is going to be alright)," writes one user.

“Super nice song," says another. Many other adjectives praising the song are featured in the comment section. Well, although the song was displaying the turmoil of distant lovers, it also reflects on the general audience who is currently mulling over ways to use as less fuel as possible.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.