PewDiePie Once Battled for No 1 Spot on YouTube. T-Series Now Has 200 Million Subscribers

T Series seems to have won the race against PewDiePie for now by registering 200 million subscribers on YouTube. In fact, the Swedish youtuber occupies the fourth spot as far as subscribers go. The channel, which has often been pitted against the Indian music label, has 110 million subscribers. In a press release, T-series said that it is the first YouTube channel in the world to cross this milestone. Speaking about this, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, says, “We are thrilled to be the premiere Indian YouTube channel to hit such a massive subscriber base. This is indeed a proud moment for all Indians given that a homegrown Indian channel has become the first channel to cross a colossal 200 Million Subscribers mark on YouTube. We are truly grateful to our discerning fans across the world for showering our content with so much love and admiration. This success reinforces our belief that content is and will always remain king! I am fortunate to have a passionate team without which this would not have been possible, and I dedicate this success to my digital and music teams."

T-series has been maintaining its numero uno position since last year. According to Brand Watch, the channel with the second highest number of subscribers is Cocomelon - Nursery Rhymes from the USA, SET India from India occupies the third spot and PewDiePie stands at fourth position. Two years ago, the battle between T-series and PewDiePie to occupy the first spot became an internet sensation, with even Bollywood stars asking viewers to subscribe to the Indian channel. Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham are among the stars to have shown their support using the hashtag #BharatWinsYoutube on Twitter. At that time, PewDiePie was the number one channel on YouTube as per total subscribers, with a count of 88,984,448, while T-Series comes a close second with 88,962,196 subscribers at the time of publishing this article. For a while, T-Series did grab the top spot, only to lose it to PewDiePie again. Two hackers even hacked Google devices to ask people to subscribe to PewDiePie. Hacking into at least 70,000 Google’s Chromecast devices, they flashed a message to subscribe to the Swedish channel.

