'Phantom' Island Showing up on Google Maps But Not in Reality Baffles Scientists

Scientists have been left baffled by a strange island in the South Pacific that keeps appearing and disappearing on Google maps. Known as Phantom Island or Sandy Island, the peculiar strip of land has been a mystery for nearly a decade for experts. As observed through Google Earth, a dark blob-like structure could be seen between Australia and New Caledonia, according to a report in The Mirror. However, the island wasn’t captured on just Google Earth, but was also spotted on other maps and marine charts as well. According to a report by Daily Express, the Phantom Island was first mentioned in the British explorer Captain James Cook’s Chart of Discoveries in the South Pacific Ocean in 1776.

The Island was then spotted 100 years later by a ship named Velocity in 1895. At that time it was believed to be 14.9 miles in length and 3.1 miles wide. This very island then appeared on Google Earth leaving users puzzled.

Advertisement

But, despite these facts, when scientists went to the location in November 2012, they found nothing but ocean waves. Australian scientists on the R/V Southern Surveyor reached the spot after a 25-day voyage and measured the ocean depth of over 4,300 feet. This made it clear that nothing as seen on the Maps could be present under the water. And, even the scientists could not figure out how the non-existing island made its way to the Google Earth.

Just days after this mystery was unravelled, Google removed Phantom Island from the Map. But reportedly, the satellite view still provides a trace of the now disappeared island.

Currently, there is no clear explanation for the strange island but the island has been noticed several times over the years. Many believe that it could be pumice sea rafts which are floating remains of a coastal subaerial eruption or submerged volcano. These rafts can travel for thousands of miles making it possible that Captain Cook might have spotted something similar back then.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.