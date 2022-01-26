Pharrell Williams Gets Shade for Wearing 'Copy' of Rare Mughal-era Sunglasses

US rapper Pharrell Williams has come under fire for alleged cultural appropriation for wearing a copy of a pair of 17th century Mughal era sunglasses. Williams partnered up with Tiffany & Co for a much-awaited collaboration. Williams was spotted wearing the bejewelled sunglasses during the unveiling of Nigo’s debut collection for French luxury fashion house Kenzo. Soon enough, fashion vigilante Instagram account Diet Prada brought it to the Internet’s notice that Williams’ sunglasses appeared to be a ripoff of a Mughal artefact. Bringing the social media buzz about the piece to the fore, the Instagram post highlighted that the diamond and emerald sunglasses might not be custom-designed as claimed by Tiffany’s, but “custom-copied". Posting a photo of Williams sporting the sunglasses, Tiffany & Co wrote on Instagram, “Double take. @Pharrell attended Nigo’s Kenzo show in Paris wearing a pair of custom-designed Tiffany & Co. sunglasses in 18k gold with 61 round brilliant diamonds of over 25 total carats and two emerald-cut emeralds. #TiffanyAndCo (sic)".

Advertisement

Here is what Diet Prada had to say.

Williams was widely criticised on social media not just for wearing an alleged copy of the Mughal-era shades, but also for not acknowledging the same.

The Mughal-era eyeglasses at the centre of the controversy were part of two ornate shades called ‘Gate of Paradise’ and ‘Halo of Light’, that went up for sale at Sotheby’s last year. Belonging to the High Mughal period, the eyeglasses were designed to “ward off evil" and were said to bestow enlightenment upon the wearer. With this mythical quality to them, Sotheby’s has set an asking price of $3.5 million (Rs 25,79,93,753). Times Now reported that the ancient pieces are encrusted with jewels, with one of them having emerald lenses and the other having diamond lenses. Made from some of the most valued diamonds and emeralds of the Mughal era, the eyeglasses had been commissioned by a Mughal Emperor. Sotheby’s mentioned that they were made not just for practical purposes, “but to signify one of the greatest periods of gemstone connoisseurship", as explained by historian William Dalrymple.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.