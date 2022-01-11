Philippines Artist Makes 'Starry Night', Other Paintings on Dead Cockroaches

Leonardo Da Vinci rightly said, “The artist sees what others only catch a glimpse of." We often throw a dead insect out of the house and never look at it again. But have you ever thought of using a dead cockroach to paint on it? Don’t be surprised, you read that right. Philippines artist Brenda Delgado uses the upper body of dead cockroaches to showcase his artistic skills. One of the most bizarre and unconventional canvases for painting has caught people’s attention. Delgado was cleaning her working space by throwing out the dead cockroaches when suddenly the shiny smooth cockroach wings caught her eyes. She looked at the wings closely and wondered if the smooth surface of cockroach wings can be used as a canvas for painting. Without giving it a second thought, she did the unexpected. Delgado painted on the wings of the dead cockroaches.

She took to her Instagram handle to share her art. She has painted nine cockroaches each having a different theme.

Many artists in the past have recreated the famous ‘Starry Night’. However, no one has opted for this unique art on cockroaches. From Monalisa to Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’, Delgado showcased fascinating paintings. After the amazing amalgamation of oil paints, the dead insects seemed to have reborn in the form of art. Now This, a news portal, posted a video of 30-year-old Delgado on Twitter doing the paintings. The portal captioned it as “This artist paints works of art on the bodies of dead cockroaches including a replica of Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night.’’

Brenda Delgado also gave an inspiring message to her fellow artists. She said, “To my fellow artists, don’t be afraid to explore your talents and challenge yourselves to do the things you think are impossible." After the video went viral, some praised the artist while others noticed a moving cockroach and felt it was disgusting. One of the users replied to the video saying, ‘Just seems cruel. Don’t think during my dying breaths in a hospital bed would I appreciate somebody coming in to paint half my body. If the cockroach is already dead, so be it — but this just seems callous and cruel. Speaks greatly about the (lack of) empathy of the artist…’

Other users also criticised the artist for using cockroaches in her paintings.

What do you think of this?

