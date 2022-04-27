'Phoebe, Monica or Rachel?': Quirky Questionnaire for Flatmate in Bengaluru is Viral

A quirky questionnaire made to interview potential flat mates in Bengaluru has gone viral. A woman, who was looking for a place to stay in the Garden City, was handed over the questions by the occupants of a flat. Apart from questions on diet and office schedule, she was asked if she was a ‘Phoebe, Monica or Rachel’ - the fictional flat mates from sitcom ‘Friends’. The house seeker was also asked who she would hit on if Spiderman, Batman, Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow were chilling in a room. Amused by the questions, the woman posted it on Twitter as a ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment.

“Apartment hunting in Bengaluru seems to be a cultural interview round these days @peakbengaluru."

Soon, one of the makers of the questionnaire replied to the post.

“Thanks for making our interview viral. When you have 150 applications, filtering is a must. Just being able to pay rent is no criteria."

Netizens had many questions.

“Why are they still doing a FRIENDS personality quiz in 2022."

“Why is this not a Google form?"

“2 years back right before Covid came, I got rejected in a apartment interview having similar questions like this but it was face to face and quite fair too since the guy wanted a replacement and he wanted someone who can match the same interests in life."

“I would never reply to this nonsense. Getting to know is one thing but getting to know who you would hit on? Really? And what if you are the perfect roommate but you have never seen batman and whatever."

“It is worse in European cities….just gave 2 one hour long interviews last weekend….they will choose from 5-6 prospectives…

Me not knowing gardening went against my profile."

What do you think of this questionnaire?

