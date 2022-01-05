'Shame on You': PhonePe CEO Says 'Bulli Bai' App Creators Should Be Jailed for Life

The Bulli Bai app, which misused pictures of multiple Muslim women, has stirred up a loud and stringent dissent against the vile and malevolent conscience behind creating such platforms. The most recent contention comes from Sameer Nigam, CEO of financial services and digital payment platform, PhonePe. Nigam shared his dissension on Twitter and wrote, “Bulli Bai App creators should be put behind bars for life. Shame on you – whoever you are! Your own mothers would be ashamed of having given birth to you today."

Since being shared, the tweet garnered appreciation and support from netizens for speaking up on the topic. Many commended Nigam for raising his voice on the matter.

In the subsequent tweets, one user said that Nigam is arguably the only person from the Startup ecosystem to speak up on the Bulli Bai App fiasco.

Apart from Sameer, many prominent journalists, film personalities, artists, and politicians, raised their voice on social media. Many leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, too urged the government to bring the case to culmination by cracking down on the platform and putting all the people responsible behind bars. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also chimed in, saying that an action plan is being coordinated.

The Bulli Bai app finds its roots in a similar platform that germinated on the web last year, ‘Sulli Deals.’ Hundreds of Muslim women ‘auctioned,’ and their pictures were shared under the tag ‘Your Bulli Bai of the Day.’ All pictures were illegally sourced, many of them were doctored, and were shared using GitHub.

A case was registered against the developers of the application, and the various Twitter handles proliferating the content by the Mumbai cyber police. A 21-year-old engineering student, Vishal Kumar, was detained from Bengaluru by law enforcement officials in the case.

Another accused, a woman, was detained from Uttarakhand.

