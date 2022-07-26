Photo of Eerie Red Spots on Clouds Over Atlantic Ocean Will Remind You of Stranger Things

The internet may never cease to surprise us and the recent post that is leaving netizens wondering proves it. Shared on Reddit, the pictures were taken by a pilot who was flying an airplane over the Atlantic Ocean. In the pictures, a prominent part of the clouds is lit up in red colour. Giving off a feeling of Netflix series Stranger Things, the pictures left the pilot confused.

A user named mohiemen, who posted these images on Reddit, quoted the pilot as saying that he has “never seen anything like it." A video capturing the rare sighting was also shared on Twitter on July 20. Netizens have shared their reaction and possible reasoning for the red lights on the clouds.

Commenting on the post, one user wrote, “The new Stranger Things season looks wild."

The most logical reason for the red lights reflecting on the clouds was shared by a user on Reddit who pointed out that it might be because of the Saury fishing that might be taking place under the ocean. To catch Saury, a type of fish, fishing boats use red light to attract their prey. Saury fishing involves the usage of huge LED lights to attract the fish. The lights allow the fish to be caught in the net more conveniently.

After Redditors were enlightened, the comments on the post became more concerned about the fishing practices. One of the users wrote, “Call me crazy but that amount of red light being blasted into the ocean is probably not good for wildlife." Another user wrote, “Another reason why commercial fishing needs to die."

Some viewers likened the pictures to some eerie Kaiju genre of movie where giant monsters emerge from the underworld. One of the comments read, “I for one welcome our new Kaiju overlords." Another user wrote, “Finally! At least if the world’s ending we get to see some cool Kaiju action."

What are your thoughts on this recent picture doing the rounds on social media?

