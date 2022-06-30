Photo of Ukrainian Kids Eating as Smoke Erupts in Background Captures Reality of War

With thousands dead and lakhs displaced, Russia’s invasion has disrupted the lands of Ukraine in ways unimaginable. The war is intensifying with each day passing with the Kremlin forces attacking Ukrainian lands. The most affected, mentally, are children who have seen such destruction at a very tender age. The ordeal of these kids recently got highlighted in an image shared on social media. Marina Uzelkova, a fitness blogger, shared a picture that perfectly captures the lives that war-torn Ukraine is fostering.

The picture shows two kids having food by a glass window. In the backdrop, thick black smoke, which seems to be the result of shelling, rises from a place not so far away.

Sharing the picture, Marina wrote a caption in Ukrainian that translates to, “Unfortunately, this is the reality of Ukrainian children. But we fight for our usual peaceful reality every day.” On the day this picture was shared, the war-ridden country was observing Constitution Day. “The constitution is the basic law that guarantees freedom and rights to every citizen,” she wrote.

“This is exactly what the occupiers do not like. This is what they don’t really have. There is no freedom, no rights, and the political system is decided not by the constitution, but by one person. Peace be upon us. Glory to Ukraine. May we have a fast victory.” The post has amassed more than 7,000 likes, since being shared, and netizens are pouring in their condolences and prayers.

Despite heavy shelling and bloodshed of innocent people, the Ukrainians are still standing strong with their undeterred passion for their motherland. A little girl recently got viral on social media where she is seen singing the national anthem of Ukraine while the doctors are putting bandages on her injured foot.

