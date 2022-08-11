Photo of Woman Tying Rakhi on Martyr Ganpat Ram Kadwasra's Statue Leaves Internet Emotional

Martyr Ganpat Ram Kadwasra was slain in a cross border firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tangdhar sector in 2017. Now, a photo of a woman tying a Rakhi on his statue is going viral on LinkedIn, leaving people emotional. It was shared on LinkedIn by businessman Vedant Birla, who claimed that the woman was Kadwasra’s sister, writing, “This is what makes India Incredible. A moment of sorrow & pride. Sorrow of losing brother & pride that he made supreme sacrifice for nation." News18 could not independently verify the identity of the woman in the photo or the time when it was taken.

Birla elaborated on how Kadwasra’s sister must be going through emotional unrest on Raksha Bandhan, as she would not be able to tie her Rakhi on her brother’s wrist. “She must be going through emotional unrest as on Raksha Bandhan, she won’t be able to tie Rakhi on her brother’s wrist. Hence she ties it on his statue. Shaheed Ganpat Ram Kadwasra is from village Khudiyala, Osian, Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He was from Jat Regiment. He became martyr on 24.9.2017 fighting with enemies in Jammu and Kashmir," Birla wrote in his LinkedIn post.

Advertisement

Kadwasra was cremated with full military honours in 2017, as per a report by Press Trust of India (PTI). He was given the guard of honour by around around 85 armed regiment guard, with 21 gun shots.

Advertisement

“A great moment of national pride for all of us #Indians India lives on these proud legacies which leave indelible footprints on the life of a civilization," a LinkedIn user commented. “Such images brings tears to my eyes😪 [sic]," wrote another.

Kadwasra was the eldest of four brothers and the only earning member in his family. He had returned to his job after leave of a month in the month of September in 2017 and was sent to Jammu and Kashmir, where he was slain in the crossfire. Thousands had gathered at Jodhpur’s Khudiyala village to attend his funeral from 20 Jat Regiment of the Indian Army.

(With PTI inputs)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here