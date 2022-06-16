Then Vs Now: Photographer Recreates 1918 Arctic Glacier Pic, Says ‘Climate Change Real’

Highlighting the issue of rapidly melting glaciers due to climate change, a photographer has shared an evocative photo that recently went viral.

The photographer, Neil Drake, recreated a picture of a glacier in the arctic region, taken in 1918, to show how much it had melted since then. “Two photos of the same glacier in the Arctic taken 104 years apart," wrote Drake while sharing the pictures in a Reddit post.

The pictures are of the Blomstrandbreen Glacier which is located in a bay near an island, far north of Norway. Keeping the two pictures of the glacier next to each other in the post, Drake underlined the pace at which it had retreated in the last century, reported Newsweek.

The original picture was clicked by the members of the Norwegian Polar Institute back in 1918. Drake tried to replicate the old picture by capturing the glacier in similar conditions and during the same time of the year.

Speaking to Newsweek, Drake said, “In the original photo, you can tell it’s summer because it’s daylight, and in the winter it’s complete darkness in the Arctic." He added that the fjords in the region are frozen throughout most of the year and is only accessible during the summertime when the ice sheets melt. Drake further pointed out that there is now snow on the mountain tops in the original photo, indicating that it was taken in the warmest summer months.

To bring out an exact replica of the old picture, Drake and his expedition team also made use of some comparison photos and captured the glacier accordingly. Further, various pictures were taken at the spot from different distances and angles while Photoshop was also used to create low opacity overlays.

Drake said he had noticed a wishbone shape of snow on the right mountain peak in the photos. This, according to Drake, worked as a cue and helped him zero in on the exact spot from where the old picture was taken.

Highlighting the significance of the photo, Drake said it was aimed at triggering conversations on how humans are impacting the climate. He said it was taken to make people uncomfortable and some of the Reddit comments suggested that it had done its job. “That’s the point. That is why I posted it. To make people think ‘Ok, maybe this climate change thing is real," said Drake.

“When I was asked by the expedition leader if I would do the honors of taking the photo, I was shaking, said Drake. He added that he knew the picture was an evocative one and not just an ordinary photo taken by positioning the boats.

Apparently, the 1918 picture has been recreated earlier too. Photographer Christian Åslund had clicked the glacier 14 years ago in 2008 and the picture was later shared widely on the internet.

