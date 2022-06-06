Photos of Father and Daughter Bonding over Pokemon Cards is Giving Netizens Dad Goals

The post about a father and daughter duo bonding over Pokemon cards is melting hearts online. The photo shows the dad showing off his Pokemon cards to the daughter in two photos taken seven years apart. In the second photo, the child has grown considerably, and she can be seen sitting on her father’s lap, admiring the cards in the same postures.

“Seven years since the original photo was taken and they’re both still bonding over Pokémon cards #Pokemon."

Netizens and Pokemon card enthusiasts showered love on the heartwarming photos.

“Goals."

“me and my kids gone be like this."

“i gave all my cards to my little cousin and every time i come over she shows me the new ones she gets."

“me and my future child will be doing this exact thing."

“This gonna be me when it comes to Harry Potter and Lord of The Rings."

“I hope this to be me and my kids one day."

“Me when my kids ask me who the fuck Daredevil is and I spend 8 hours explaining to them how Stan Lee inadvertently created the messiest fictional character of all-time."

“One of the reasons I love Pokemon. It’s a series that will live through many generations because it connects them together."

So much is the buzz around Pokemon cards that their value has skyrocketed since last year. Moreover, if someone has memorabilia of Pokemon cards, they are probably sitting on a goldmine. Youtuber Dani Sanchez, who made a career by unboxing Pokemon cards and collectables on her channel, had told BBC that the value of vintage cards has skyrocketed. “A sealed box of Pokemon cards from the early 2000s or late 90s retailed at around $100. [That same box would cost] $20,000, $30,000 or even $50,000 (£35,000) today. It’s insane." To give you an idea of how huge the craze is,a report in Money Control says that a Pokemon card was auctioned for $2,50,000 (Rs 1.86 crore) last month. The rare vintage card featured Tsunekazu Ishihara, president of The Pokémon Company.

