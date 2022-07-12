Pic of Man Working With Laptop on Bike Goes Viral

While the debate over work from the office and work from home rages on, a Bengaluru man seems to have taken flexible working to the next level. LinkedIn user Harshpreet Singh shared an image of a man working on his laptop while riding at the back of a two-wheeler on one of the busiest flyovers in the city at 11:00 pm.

“Bangalore at its best or worst? 11 pm, Bangalore - One of the busiest flyovers in the city, and here is a pillion rider working on his laptop," wrote Abhishek Vijayvargia resharing the image on LinkedIn. His post has now gotten over 4,500 reactions and 120 comments.

Warning about the risks of treating deadlines as matters of life or death, Vijayvargia urges employers to be more judicious about imposing last-minute deadlines on their employees and juniors.

“If you as a boss have been able to terrorize your colleagues to meet the deadline at the cost of their own safety, it is time for you to think again. Let’s use the phrase ‘IT’S URGENT’ and ‘DO IT ASAP’ more carefully, especially if you are in a position of power. You have no idea the impact these words have on the lives of your subordinates," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Many users chimed in and agreed with Vijayvargia’s take on the matter stating that individuals should respect the work-life balance of their underlings.

“In my experience, the less you use these pressure phrases the more your team will use their own judgment, feeling more empowered and actually more likely to make the right decision more of the time," wrote one user.

“Who cares? There are are (sic) millions waiting on the sideline. One dies, 20 (sic) are ready to do the work. Rinse and repeat! Management knows this well. That’s the tragedy of being born in an over-populated country. People are nothing more than a commodity!! That too a cheap one," wrote another.

Many others questioned if Vijayvargia’s narrative of the incident was correct. One user even claimed that the man in the picture was his friend. “In the absence of any background to the picture, makes little sense to drag someone under the bus for this. Who knows, he might have been in the midst of launching his own satellite?" quipped one.

“Are bhai, not every Bengaluru (sic) guy is a software (sic) developer. That guy is my friend…he was booking the flight ticket and his phone was discharged," read the comment.

While it can’t be said what exactly was transpiring when the image was taken, maintaining proper work-life balance and helping your employees/juniors to achieve the same is usually good advice to keep in mind.

