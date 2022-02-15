Pics, Videos of Hungry, Homeless Man Feeding Stray Cats Make People Emotional

Pictures and videos of a homeless, hungry man sitting on the roadside are going viral for his heartwarming gesture. The man in ragged clothes, upon receiving the food, instead of eating it, offers it to stray cats, a gesture that’s making people emotional. Unfortunately, it couldn’t be known who the person is and where the video was shot.

The homeless man’s gestures were captured on camera after someone noticed him offering food to stary animals. His pictures have moved people on social media and they are in awe of the man’s kindness.

In one of the videos, a delivery boy asked the man if he had eaten anything. The poor man said, “Yes". When he was asked if the cats were his pets, he said they were his family.

The video has been viewed by hundreds of thousands of people. This poor man’s big heart has won him a lot of respect. Many said that it was difficult to believe that such people still existed in this world.

This video has become an inspiration for many. The homeless man’s gesture towards stray cats is a lesson to so many of us.

