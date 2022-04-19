Bat or Hornets' Nest? 'Horrifying' Object Hanging from Tree Baffles Internet

We are all not aware of much of nature and the strange phenomenon it houses and anything that looks different from the normal unnerves us. We are often left scared by the unknown. Similarly, people have been left terrified after witnessing a weird sighting that resembles ‘some sort of nest’ or even a type of bat. Residents of Stourbridge, West Midlands in England, are advising a woman to be ‘be safe’ after the resident discovered the strange object or creature on her own lawn and sought help online.

Emily JC took a picture of the object and posted it on social media to see if anyone could identify it. As per Emily, the object’s length is around 25cm, according to a report in Birmingham Live. “It could be some sort of plant pod," she speculated, despite not having been able to fully study the object.

Advertisement

Emily added that she has maintained her distance from the object, whatever it is. She has asked social media users for suggestions on what it could be.

People have been left baffled by the object seen hanging from a tree in Emily’s garden. However, many came up with their own take on what the object could be though no one is sure about it yet.

RELATED NEWS Sachin Tendulkar Goes Parasailing, Viral Video Leaves Internet Gasping for Breath

Some guesswork included Gleditsia Sinensis, popularly known as the Chinese honey locust, a blooming plant that some believe could be the item.

“Looks like a bat," wrote another. “We assume it’s a cat in a bag," a person said. “You can see its face halfway inside the bag, and its rear legs are pushing down in the bag," read a comment.

This person speculated that it was a hornet’s nest. Another stated that it could be a locust plant. A woman wrote, “Oh my god, that’s horrifying. Guys, please stay safe."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.