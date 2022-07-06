Picture of Baby in Full Face Mask on Air New Zealand Flight Goes Viral

A picture of a toddler wearing a full-face mask is going viral on the internet and it has netizens divided. The photograph was taken by a passenger named Jandre Opperman, who shared it on his Instagram. Opperman was on an Air New Zealand flight when he saw the baby wearing a mask that covered the entire face. The mask had two holes cut into it for the baby to see.

The photo is being widely shared online along with opinions. While some found the picture to be funny, others felt it was an over-reaction to the whole “mask up" strategy. The guardians of the child were highly criticised for taking such a step.

Take a look at the picture here:

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">A photograph of a baby wearing a full face mask on an Air New Zealand flight has gone viral over the weekend, sparking plenty of online debate. ="https://t.co/IiF369caUa">pic.twitter.com/IiF369caUa>>— Censored News UK 🇬🇧 (@UkCensored) ="https://twitter.com/UkCensored/status/1544371492078718977?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 5, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Although the picture garnered some very negative reactions, Opperman believed that the anger was misplaced. He said that his interaction with the baby was “super sweet." “The baby was full of joy, jumping around and giggling away. It made the wait to get off the plane a bit more interesting," Opperman told New Zealand Herald.

One user said that the baby’s fist in the air seems like the infant is assuring fellow passengers that there are enough holes in the mask to breathe properly. Some users compared the mask to be similar to horror movie characters. One user wrote, “Must be training as a superhero. The world is not ready for a Super Baby."

Ever since the black swan event of 2020 occurred, the COVID-19 precautions have become fodder for debates and masks are at the centre of it all. Many believe that masks actually provide protection from harmful viruses, while others negate this belief. Some believe that surgical masks offer only very basic protection and that masks need to have a good seal around the face to actually be effective against the coronavirus.

