Picture of Chameleon in the Form of Spiderman Goes Viral, People Can't Stop Laughing

Spiderman is perhaps the most popular superhero not just around the world but also in India. But how would you react if you saw him in a completely different avatar going viral on social media?

IFS officer Susanta Nanda has shared a picture of a unique chameleon on his Twitter handle. This chameleon resembles a copy of Spider-Man.

The picture of this chameleon, in the form of Spiderman, is going viral on social media. Similar to the red and blue colour of Spiderman’s suit, this creature is also in the same shades.

From its face to the stomach, half of the chameleon’s body is red, while the other half is blue. Even both his front legs are half red and half blue. The picture is accompanied by a caption that reads: “Spider-Man in real life".

People react:

This creature is Mwanza flat-headed rock agama, also known as Spider-Man agama. Similar to reel life spiderman, it climbs on steep walls. The viral picture is being liked by people and has also garnered a lot of funny comments.

One user has described the chameleon as a deceiver, while another user wrote, “When a lizard falls in love with Spiderman". Similarly, another user, “Marvel people, your new idea is here".

