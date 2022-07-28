Piles of Discarded Clothes From UK are Washing Up on Ghana Beaches and it's Worrying

Raising environmental concerns, beaches in the West African country of Ghana are getting clogged by used clothes. These items are said to have washed ashore on the beaches after being discarded by people in the UK, reported The Telegraph. It is believed that the unprecedented crisis stems from the fast fashion industry of the UK where new clothes are soon deemed out of fashion and are discarded later. Once rejected or donated, the clothes are loaded on ships and sent to other countries.

However, the garments are often very low in quality to be worn by someone. Hence, they end up getting dumped in landfill sites, beaches, and rivers, choking the environment. Such a scenario is being seen on the beach of Jamestown in Accra, Ghana. Reportedly, pictures from the site have emerged showing piles of used clothes washed up on the beach and clogging the sea.

According to a report by ABC, as many as 15 million clothing items and used garments are sent to Accra every year from not just the UK but Europe, Australia, North America, and Australia also. These are usually sourced from charity collections and clothing bins located in these countries. But, of this huge pile of unwanted items, around percent are not in a condition to be worn again by someone. So, once they arrive at their destination, the clothes end up in landfills.

Accumulating over the years, the clothes have formed cliffs of roughly 20 metres in Accra causing an environmental crisis.

Besides Ghana, who is bearing the brunt of the discarded clothes, items are also shipped to other regions. For instance, the Atacama desert in Chile receives roughly 39,000 tonnes of this waste from developed countries every year. 70 percent of the clothes used in the UK are sent overseas, as per sustainability charity WRAP.

