Pillow Fighting Becomes Official Combat Sport, Moves from Bedroom to Ring

Have you ever been in a pillow fight in your childhood? Chances are you have since it is a fun activity we all used to indulge in either with friends or siblings. The satisfaction of beating down your opponent with a pillow until he or she submits was a high point of our childhood but we all grew out of it as we aged. But it looks like some did not. Which is why they transported the children’s game from the bedroom to a professional arena. Yes, it has now become a serious combat game played in a sports ring. In January, the first-ever professional Pillow Fighting Championship (PFC) took place in Florida. A total of 24 competitors contested in the event, 16 of whom were men and eight were women. The contenders were handed out comfy looking colourful pillows in the ring. Instead of their fists and gloves, they had to use their pillows to strike at their opponents. The bracket style game was introduced as a pay-per-view tournament.

According to Reuters, Istela Nunes won the women's championship after defeating Kendahl Voelker at the final of the competition. Hauley Tillman defeated Marcus Brimage to claim the first place in the men's division. Both the champions received a monetary reward of $5,000 USD and a belt. Some UFC stars had entered the competition too, notably Marcus Brimage, Conor McGregor's first opponent, and Markus Perez. When Reggie Newsome, an MMA athlete and fitness coach, misplaced his pillow, Perez was in the middle of a battle with him. Despite Reggie losing his pillow, Perez proceeded to attack him, resulting in a heated brawl before a referee intervened to calm the situation.

The unconventional tournament caught the attention of a lot of people who were left thrilled by the idea of a combat sport where no one gets hurt.

The PFC’s official website is looking for athletic men and women to register for their upcoming fights. So if you had been a pillow fighter in your childhood, maybe it is time to take on the mantle again.

