Pillows to Chess Set, Cow-loving Minnesota Woman Turns Her Home Into a 'Mooseum'

A woman from the US named Ruth Klossner holds the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of cow-related items. She comes from Minnesota and is the owner of a ‘mooseum’ that contains a total of 19,827 such items. However, she was awarded the record in 2015, when her collection numbered 15,144 pieces. Her items include toys, statues, snow globes, pillows, clothing, a chess set, and a wine decanting set. The record-holder is offering tours of the Mooseum by appointment. Also, she holds an open house for cow-loving visitors every year during summertime.

She was also recognised as the Person of the Year during the 2022 Minnesota All-Breeds Convention Banquet on March 11. The Minnesota Holstein Association gave her this recognition. Her love for dairy started at a young age on her family’s dairy farm. She has remained active in 4-H and showed dairy at the Nicollet County Fair and the Minnesota State Fair. Not just this but she was also awarded the Minnesota Holstein Girl Award and had the honour of representing Minnesota as the National Holstein Girl in 1968. She is an ardent supporter of “all things dairy."

For a period of 38 years, Klossner has been the official photographer of 4-H livestock champions, 4-H judging teams and the Dairy Showcase at the Minnesota State Fair. She also co-chaperoned the Minnesota delegation to the National 4-H Dairy Conference as she assumed the role of the conference photographer the first year she attended.

Meanwhile, a Taiwanese medical supply company has set a Guinness World Record by creating the world’s largest surgical mask. The Motex Healthcare Corporation showed off its creation at the Motex Mask Creative House. The surgical mask measures a massive 27 feet and 3 inches by 15 feet and 9 inches. The Guinness World Records says that the mask is 50 times larger than a standard face mask. A Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed the record via video chat. The Motex Healthcare Corp. said that they created a giant mask to raise awareness for wearing a mask so that this pandemic can come to an end.

