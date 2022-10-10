Pilot Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II With World's Largest Portrait Over UK Skies

A pilot paid her tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last month, with a unique portrait in the sky. The pilot, Amal Larhlid, covered more than 400 kilometres to draw a flight path that became the world’s largest portrait of Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

Flightradar24, a global aircraft monitoring service, posted the remarkable tribute on Twitter, noting that Ms Larhlid planned to raise funds for Hospice UK, the national charity for hospice and end-of-life healthcare.

“Pilot @amal Larhlid wanted to pay tribute to the late Queen and raise money for @hospiceuk, therefore she created the world’s largest portrait of Queen Elizabeth II earlier today," read the tweet posted along with a map of the flight route.

The two-hour trip spanned 413 kilometres, resulting in a portrait 105 kilometres tall and 63 kilometres wide northwest of London. The portrait depicts Queen Elizabeth II wearing a crown in a striking side profile. According to The National News, her profile encompasses nearly all of Oxford, and her crown stretches from Milton Keynes to Warwickshire.

“As an ambassador for Hospice UK, I wanted to raise money for an organisation that does important work and pay respect to a symbol of service and selflessness," Larhlid emphasised. She has just finished the flight and is 20% of the path to her £5000 objective.

Ms Larhlid told Flightradar24 that she manually plotted the flight trajectory on charts using landmarks as a backup before flying to the skies. She converted a portrait of the Queen into a digital format recognised by the flight planning application ForeFlight for primary navigation. However, she still had to be mindful of restricted airspace along the route.

Multiple practice flights were also planned to gain a feel of flying the requisite circuit and turns. Her initial attempt earlier this week was cancelled due to severe weather.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at her residence in Balmoral, Scotland.

