‘Pink Line to Feel Better’: Delhi Metro Imagined as Person is the Hug We Needed

Metro is slowly becoming an undetachable part of our lives. Whether you are a frequent traveller or a seldom passenger, everybody has their fair share of metro experiences. For such a common mode of transportation, a not-so-common Twitter thread is gaining the attention of netizens as it personifies the Delhi Metro in a very unique and fresh manner.

The thread was brought to words by a user named ‘Billu’ who broke down every Delhi metro route by the humane perks attached to it. Starting the thread, the user wrote, “If Delhi Metro was a person, they would be the kind of person who gives free hugs to literally anyone for no reason at all."

The user then mentions all the major routes and the kind of emotions they foster along the journey. The first in line was the pink line. The user wrote, “Depressed? Ride the pink line. Take a hug." Then came the yellow line. “Want to read a book to feel better? Go from Huda City Centre to Samaypur Badli. Take a hug," the user wrote.

https://twitter.com/CatPapa17/status/1450733892361601027

The user rightly observed the ambiance at interchange stations like Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere gate and stated, “Feel absolutely alone and want to see people around you? Go to Rajic Chowk, Kashmere Gate. Take a hug."

“Someone took you for a ride? Go to Janakpuri West, ride the tallest escalator."

The netizen then talks about the architectural marvels of Lodi Gardens, the historical imprint on Delhi Gate and Daryaganj, and mentions Shahdara-Tis Hazari, the oldest metro route in Delhi. With one Twitter thread, the user successfully bundled the entire metro map and the elements attached to them very aptly.

Many people shared their love for the city and the Delhi Metro, while some shared their personal metro stories on the retweets.

https://twitter.com/_Art3ms_/status/1451059950348685324

https://twitter.com/deathcab4kyutee/status/1451056796081135621

https://twitter.com/_Art3ms_/status/1451060577615298561

One user wrote, “This is such a feel-good, wholesome thread!" Another wrote, “What a beautiful tribute to public transport."

https://twitter.com/snehadipika/status/1451123648769638405

https://twitter.com/flightofsand/status/1451089270718939141

One user tried personifying Hyderabad metro and wrote, “If Hyderabad metro was a person, they would be the kind to take your money, destroy many things you hold dear, and call you names."

https://twitter.com/almostinfamous/status/1451100294499106817

Here’s another for Bombay local trains:

https://twitter.com/MrNarci/status/1451099341213503492

So, what’s your metro story? Let us know.

