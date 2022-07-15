Pit Bull Mauls 82-Year-old Lucknow Woman, Pet Handed to Authorities

An 82-year-old school teacher was mauled to death by her pet dog in the Qaiserbagh area of Lucknow on July 12. The dog, a pit bull, has been taken away by the Nagar Nigam team, two days after the incident. A video recently surfaced on social media which shows the owner of the dog, gym trainer Amit Tripathi, dropping the pit bull in the animal control van.

In the video, Amit is seen carrying the dog, brown and short-haired, with a cloth over his head. He is seen petting the dog before dropping him in the van. Take a look:

The victim was identified as Sushila Tripathi, who was walking her two pet dogs, a Pitbull and a Labrador, on the roof when the incident happened. The pit bull named Brownie was with the family for three years.

On Tuesday morning, the neighbours heard the dogs barking and Sushila screaming for help. Hearing her cries, the neighbours tried to enter the house but it was locked. The maid, who was working in the house, reached the terrace and found Sushila lying on the ground with injuries on her stomach, face, and hand. Her son Amit, who works as a gym instructor, reached home and rushed Sushila to Balrampur hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

“One Sushila Tripathi, 82, of Bengali Tola locality was attacked by her pet dog. Her body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination. We are coordinating with the officials of Lucknow Municipal Corporation regarding the incident," said Yogesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Qaiserbagh, reported PTI.

The municipal corporation officials reached Amit’s residence on July 13 but found the house locked. The officials went to check if Amit had a license to keep the pit bull, a breed that is bred to hunt and fight, as a pet. On July 14, the municipal corporation caught hold of the dog.

