Piyush Goyal Celebrated India's 10th Unicorn with 'Kacha Badam' Singer, See Viral Tweet

‘Kacha Badam’ singer Bhuban Badyakar is tasting stardom now and has found a fan in Piyush Goyal, the Union minister of Commerce and Industry. The minister’s official Twitter handle celebrated India’s tenth unicorn company in just 53 days with a meme on the viral singer. Unicorn is described as a startup that has a value of over $1 billion. In the meme, Bhuban can be seen in his pre-fame and post-fame avatars. The peanut seller from West Bengal became an internet star after the song he used to sell his fare was picked up a music company and remixed. This led to a flurry of ‘Kacha Badam’ versions which took over Instagram reels. While sharing the meme, the handle wrote: “Another ‘Kacha Badam’ becomes ‘Pakka’. India adds its Tenth Unicorn in just 53 days."

‘Kacha Badam’ became an overnight sensation and topped the trends chart very rapidly. But, while the song is known to almost every user on Instagram, not many are aware of the voice behind the viral track. So, who exactly is the singer voicing ‘Kacha Badam’? The song, ‘Kacha Badam,’ is not produced by some professionals but is the creation of a peanut seller from West Bengal. This is the magic that social media fosters within. A peanut seller’s voice is playing on crores of phones in the country. A father of three, Bhuban used to sell peanuts to make a living. Things have been looking up ever since the waves of popularity that his song accumulated on social media started reaching Bhuban. His peanut-selling business has flourished ever since ‘Kacha Badam’ has taken the shape of a social media anthem. Bhuban had made headlines after he took cognizance of the popularity of his song and had gone to the police to demand rightful credit for his creation and put forth his intentions to copyright the song.

