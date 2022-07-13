Pizza Once a Month, Shopping Every 15 Days: Assam Couple Signs Contract After Wedding

“A marriage contract to me is as binding as any in business, and I have always believed in sticking to an arrangement," wrote author J Paul Getty, and a newlywed couple in Assam really understood the assignment. They signed an agreement right after they tied the nuptial knot on June 21. Shanti Prasad, 24, of Paltan Bazaar, Guwahati, dressed in her red lehenga, exchanged vows with the love of her life Mintu Rai and soon after, the jubilant couple got the shock of their life when they were asked to sign a contract paper right after the marriage.

The contract was apparently designed to minimize all skirmishes that crop up between couples, which are often overlooked in courtship days. The bizarre salient points in it involve one pizza a month, always saying yes to “ghar ka khana", “must and should" wear saree every day, late night parties “allowed" but “only with me", going to the gym daily, making Sunday breakfast, taking good pictures at every party and going shopping every 15 days.

Who on Earth came up with such a contract? “Friends came up this agreement as a marriage gift. They had mentioned about a unique gift but we were totally unaware of what it was. Both of us signed it. I love pizza but since I’m on a diet, it’s one pizza a month. Similarly, he will be hitting the gym every day. I love the Sunday breakfast part; I would love Puri Sabji or some spicy curry. Once in a week Mintu can cook. The saree point, I was hesitant but agreed as he was agreeing to the rest of the points. I thought I could go with this one," said Shanti.

Shanti, who completed her graduation and is working with a coaching centre, now prefers to take care of her new home and family at least for a few years. “Our family was very happy with the agreement," she said.

