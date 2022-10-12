'Pizza Pani Puri' With Cheese and Veggies is Internet's Newest Bizarre Food Recipe

Various food fusions have taken over the internet. While most of the connotations leave you disgusted, there are a few worth a try. One of our favourite street foods, gol gappa, also known as pani puri, has been paired up with unsuspecting items. While people are wishing that the torture on their street food ends soon, there are people who are in no mood to stop. A latest video which is going viral shows a person making pizza pani puri. Uploaded by Instagram user thebitsy_tales, the video has gone viral now.

It begins with a person arranging a few pani puris in a bowl. He can then be seen adding veggies to it. As if this isn’t enough, he stuff its with cheese and flames it so that the cheese melts. Once it starts melting, he puts some sauce on top of it. “Share with your friends," read the caption. Have a look:

This is not the first time that someone has experimented with pani puri. Earlier, Golgappa ice cream went viral leaving netizens disgusted. The video opens with the vendor making a couple of gol gappas with sukha puri, aloo, chhole and lots of chutney. Next, the man adds some cream and proceeds to make the ice cream rolls. He crushes the gol gappa in the cream and mixes it well until a fine texture is not attained. Later, he carves out a few ice cream rolls. “Teekhe golgappae kha ke ho gae bore ? Aao kare aapka teekha pan kamm. Golgappa ice cream ke sath (Are you bored of eating spicy gol gappe? Let’s reduce the spiciness with gol gappa ice cream)," the video was captioned.

While such food connotations have usually left the internet disgusted, the food blogger mentioned, in the caption, that the gol gappa ice cream rolls were surprisingly tasty. However, the netizens were not at all convinced. They requested food vendors to stop doing fusions with ice cream, and some even urged them to put an end to this trend.

