Pizza Topping Attracting 18% GST Starts Memes But No One's Saying Cheese

The pineapple on pizza debate is passé, as Indian Twitter has now taken up arms over a higher rate of GST that’s going to be levied on pizza toppings. The Appellate Authority for Advanced Ruling (AAAR) in Haryana recently ruled that pizza topping is not pizza and hence will be classified separately, reports The Indian Express. GST of 18 per cent will be levied on it as pizza topping is prepared differently from the pizza base. The AAAR added that even though pizza toppings are sold as cheese topping, it’s not really cheese. Pizza means different things to different people, and Twitter for once seemed to hold the consensus that this news was disappointing.

The founder of WazirX chimed in: “I guess it’s not just Cryptoverse in India that is confused about Taxes. Pizza toppings to be taxed more GST as it’s not pizza."

A similar scurry could be seen on social media when Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and Nestle announced an increase in the prices of products like tea, coffee, milk, and noodles. According to CNBC TV-18, HUL has increased the prices of Bru coffee powder by 3 to 7 per cent today on March 14. Bru gold coffee jars have been made costlier by three-four percent and Bru instant coffee pouches by 3 to 6.66 per cent. At the same time, the price of Taj Mahal tea has also been increased from 3.7 to 5.8 per cent.

Apart from this, Nestle India has also announced to increase the prices of its products. Nestle India has increased the prices of Maggi noodles by 9 to 16 per cent. Along with this, an increase in the prices of milk and coffee powder has also been announced. After the increase in prices, now the price of 70 grams of Maggi Masala noodles has increased from Rs 12 to Rs 14. At the same time, the price of Maggi Masala Noodles 140 grams has increased by Rs 3 or 12.5 per cent. Apart from this, the price of its 560 gram pack has increased by 9.4 per cent. That is, now you have to pay Rs 105 instead of Rs 96 for this.

