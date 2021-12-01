Ice Cream Cups and Spoons Weighing 77 kg Removed From Cow's Stomach

The growing plastic menace is becoming increasingly harmful for the animal populace. Stray cows are one of the most vulnerable species to pick on the plastic waste dumped in the open. Recently, a sick cow was found to be storing 77-kg plastic waste inside its stomach. Veterinarians in Gujarat’s Anand district removed the waste from the cow’s stomach which included ice cream cups, spoons and plastic cups, reported Times of India. The surgery executed by a team of vets ran for two and a half hours at a veterinary hospital in Anand. According to the report, an NGO had brought the sick cow to the hospital. Dr Pinesh Parikh, who was part of the surgery team, said the plastic waste removed from the cow’s stomach is mostly garbage that people throw on the roadside after consuming their meals. However, citizens don’t give any afterthought to the fact that stray cows, in search of food, accidentally consume plastic.

This ill-practices by the people have given rise to cases where cattle fall sick by eating plastic. This veterinary hospital in Anand alone receives 3-4 cases every week of sick cows who consumed plastic from roadside dumpsters.

“Each time, the waste varies from 10 kg to even 55-60 kg. We have even come across cases where cows have accidentally consumed plastic ropes that people usually throw away or dump on the roadside," Dr Parikh, head of the Department of Veterinary and Radiology at the veterinary college affiliated to Kamdhenu University, was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Explaining how plastic waste affects stray cattle, Dr Parikh said cows develop indigestion problems after they consume plastic. Since plastic can’t be digested, cows’ digestion power reduces eventually, causing them to fall sick.

“It starts affecting their health and at times they also die because of the plastic waste," he said.

