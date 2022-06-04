No Kissing Baby or Coming Unannounced: Mum Sets Boundaries for Visitors Meeting Newborn

While every mother is likely to be protective of her children, a mom-to-be has gone viral for sharing a list of dos and don’ts to meet her baby after she gives birth to her child, reported Indy100. Posting a video on TikTok, the 20-year-old mother, Maisie Crompton, has listed a number of rules and conditions for the guests who wish to visit when her baby arrives. The young mother is pregnant with her first child and is making sure that people treat her baby the way she wants.

In the now-viral video, Crompton laid out a total of eight rules that applied to anyone visiting her baby. The first and foremost condition as per Crompton is that the baby must not be kissed. “First one, please don’t kiss the baby," Crompton was heard saying. Reiterating the rule, the mother said it was “Very obvious. Just don’t kiss them anywhere please."

Advertisement

In the second regulation, Crompton wants no uninvited guests at her house at least for the first few days after giving birth to the baby. The expectant mother stressed that she would not prefer socializing “when a baby had literally just come out of me."

Crompton has also made sure that she breaks the news when the baby is born and not anyone else. She highlighted in the list that no one would announce the child’s birth either in person or on social media.

Prioritizing the privacy of her child, Crompton restrained anyone from taking pictures or videos of her baby. “No photos posted of the baby until we do," she wrote in the video. In addition, Crompton clearly mentioned that she didn’t want a sick person to visit her baby.

According to Crompton, the ones who pay a visit, must wash their hands and ensure hygiene before holding the newborn. Besides this, if the baby cries it must be handed back to the parents, Crompton wrote.

Advertisement

Moreover, Crompton also emphasized that she doesn’t want any person to visit the baby who did not show up during her pregnancy.

Crompton’s post soon went viral on TikTok and garnered reactions from the viewers. While some thought the rules were too harsh others approved of the list.

Suggesting the rules were too restrictive, one user wrote “Just don’t have no visitors and wrap the baby up in cotton wool." Another too had the same opinion and highlighted that people will be too scared to meet the baby due to the rules and she will “miss out on memories made and baby bonding with a wider family."’

Advertisement

However, others supported Crompton and appreciated her set of rules. “Nothing unreasonable at all there," a comment read.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.