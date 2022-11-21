Plumber Finds 135-year-old Message in Bottle Under Floorboards in Scotland

A woman was taken aback when she discovered a 135-year-old time capsule beneath the floorboards of her home. Edinburgh resident Eilidh Stimpson couldn’t believe her eyes when she discovered a delicately inscribed message on the ancient note, which had been rolled up inside an empty whisky bottle and hidden away under the floor. The Victorian-era bottle was discovered earlier this week by her plumber, Peter Allan, who happened to find it in a hole he cut in the floor while working on the house.

According to BBC Scotland, Allan claimed that the fact that he had to break through the floor above the bottle was a complete coincidence. The proprietor of WF Wightman Plumbing, Allan, asserted that it was concealed beneath what had once been a maid’s chamber. He said, “The room is 10ft by 15ft and I have cut exactly around the bottle without knowing it was there. I can’t quite believe it". Allan added, “I was moving a radiator and cut a random hole to find pipework and there it was, I don’t know what happened". After seeing the bottle, he “took it to the woman downstairs and said ‘Look what I’ve found under your floor’".

Astounded by what Peter had discovered, Eilidh made the decision to hold off on popping the cork on the bottle and reading what was inside until her two children, ages 8 and 10, returned home from school. She told the portal, “When I picked them up, I told them I had something really exciting to tell them and they said ‘Is it that we are having hot dogs for tea?’" She added, “They had a few more guesses and then I told them a message in a bottle had been found in our house and they were really excited and thought it was maybe treasure."

In the end, they came to the realisation that breaking the glass was their only option for keeping the historic message intact. They desperately tried to extract the note with tweezers and pliers, but it began to rip slightly. So, she took a hammer to the bottle and smashed it. She said, “We were all crowding around and pointing torches at it and trying to read it, it was so exciting".

The note was signed and dated by two male workers that read, “James Ritchie and John Grieve laid this floor, but they did not drink the whisky. October 6th 1887". It further read, “Whoever finds this bottle may think our dust is blowing along the road."

After breaking the bottle, she said, “I feel absolutely terrible breaking a 135-year-old bottle but it was the only way to reach the note. I’ve kept all the pieces in a Tupperware tub". Following the discovery on Monday, a family member checked the 1881 census and discovered the men lived just a few miles away in Edinburgh’s Newington district. Since then, a curator at the National Library of Scotland has advised the family to keep the note in an acid-free pocket.

