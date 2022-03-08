Plumber Goes Viral, Thanks To His ‘No Charge’ Bill For 91-year-old

After a receipt from one of his jobs went viral, a plumber in the British town of Burnley became an internet sensation. James Anderson, originally from Liverpool, has been praised for sending a £0 bill to a 91-year-old woman suffering from leukaemia.

Christine Rowlands, the woman’s daughter, first shared the bill on Facebook with the message: “No charge for this lady under any circumstances. We will be available 24 hours to help her and keep her as comfortable as possible."

This isn’t Anderson’s first act of kindness. He is said to have helped and benefited thousands of people since turning his plumbing company into a community project for the underprivileged.

Advertisement

After witnessing another elderly man being “manipulated" by another engineer in the area, he says he was inspired to start his firm, DEPHER.

In a phone interview with CNN, Anderson said, “It got me thinking about other elderly and vulnerable people — we need to do something more to help the people who need it most."

“A lot of elderly and disabled people don’t like asking for assistance and if they can’t afford something like fixing the boiler, they might not do it and get into trouble. We are there to take that worry away."

He thinks that by lowering the cost, people will be able to use the money saved in other life roles, allowing them to keep their independence.

Anderson said that he couldn’t always give a free service because of budget constraints. He was described as an “angel dressed as a plumber" by Rowlands, the daughter of the 91-year-old woman he assisted.

She said she met him when her mother’s boiler broke and they wanted it fixed quickly at a low price. “James is an absolute star, it was overwhelming to see that it cost nothing," she told CNN.

Advertisement

According to the plumber, the job he does for the elderly and infirm pays off. Simply said, it makes him feel good from the inside.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.