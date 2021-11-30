PM Modi Gifted Special Tune By India's 'Whistling Village' in Meghalaya

Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma, recently tweeted a video of a special tune composed by the villagers of Kongthong. Sangma also appreciated the efforts of the central government in promoting the village as a tourism destination. In his tweet, the Meghalaya CM tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to “accept the special tune". “Hon’ble PM ⁦⁦⁦Narendra Modi⁩ Ji, please accept this special tune composed by the villagers of Kongthong in your honour and in appreciation of GoI’s efforts in promoting the village as a prime tourism destination," Sangma wrote alongside the video. He also tagged the Prime Minister’s Office and G Kishan Reddy, who is the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism.

PM Modi took note of the video and expressed his gratitude towards the people of Kongthong for the “kind gesture". Retweeting the clip, he wrote, “The Government of India is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of Meghalaya. And yes, [I] have also been seen great pictures of the recent Cherry Blossom Festival in the state. Looks beautiful."

In the video tweeted by the Meghalaya CM, one can see the beautiful hills and lush green trees in Kongthong. The village has been nominated in the ‘Best Tourism Villages’ contest organised by UNWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organization). Kongthong is located on the slopes of the Khat-ar-shnong area in the East Khasi hills.

Kongthong is known as the “whistling village of India", as the name of every resident living in this village is a tune. Here, everytime when a child takes birth, a special lullaby is composed by the mother which also becomes the unique identity for the child.

