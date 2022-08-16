PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day 2022 Videos From Red Fort Top Trends on YouTube

India celebrated 75 years of Independence this August 15 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from Delhi’s Red Fort like every year. However, this year’s address by PM Modi may just have been the most popular one yet. The videos of PM Modi inspecting the Guard of Honour at Red Fort and the video of him unfurling the Indian tricolour were the top two trending videos on YouTube in India a day after Independence Day 2022. While the video of the Prime Minister inspecting the Guard of Honour at Red Fort garnered over 19 million views, the video of him unfurling the national flag garnered over 3.9 million views till just the morning of August 16.

While these two made it to the top of YouTube trends, videos of PM Modi interacting with kids at Red Fort and those of him enjoying Bhangra after his address also went viral on social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram. Besides these, videos of PM Modi interacting with NCC cadets have also been making it to the top trends on the Internet.

During his speech on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, the Prime Minister laid emphasis on removing corruption and nepotism from India and also pointed out that the country needed to change its mindset towards women. “It is important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women," the PM said.

Asking people to make India a developed nation within the next 25 years, with the focus on India@100, PM Modi listed five resolves that India must focus on. “For the next 25 years we need to focus on the five resolves – developed India, removing every trace of bondage from our mind, taking pride in our glorious heritage and unity, and fulfilling our duties," he said.

Modi focussed on laying out a visionary agenda for the next 25 years with ‘India@100’ in mind. “In this Amrit Kaal, we have to come together and work towards the big goal of Viksit Bharat (developed India)," PM Modi said.

