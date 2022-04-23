Police Dog Invades Brazilian Football Pitch, Runs off with Ball in Mouth | WATCH

Football fields with intense matches going on them have been invaded quite a few times by fans. While some want to meet their favourite players, others just want to get booed by the entire stadium, whatever the fun there is in that. But a dog invading the football field is quite rare. One such rare moment was witnessed during the finals of a Brazilian state championship where a member of the K-9 unit entered the fields and paused the match for a good minute or two. The match, played between teams Nautico and Retro, was at one of its high points where a player took a shot at the goal post. This is when the dog is seen mingling among the players on the field.

Seeing the vast and lush green fields, the dog started running around. While some players froze on the field in fear, some tried to assist the dog out of the field but failed. Probably bored by running around, the dog was looking for a new muse and that’s when the football caught its attention. The dog sprinted at full speed and caught hold of the ball. Content with the ball in the mouth, the dog started sprinting on the field again.

Advertisement

Eventually, the four-legged creature was distracted by a police officer with a second ball and was caught on the leash. He was then escorted out of the match.

Take a look:

The video, having amassed more than 20 lakh views, also garnered some amazing reactions from the netizens.

“The sheer, unbridled joy of this police dog! He is having the time of his life," wrote one user.

Advertisement

“Dog of the match," wrote another.

Here are some more reactions to the tweet.

The police officials also shared a picture of the doggo and the ball he acquired from the field.

What do you think?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.