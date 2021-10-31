Police Forces Join 'Meta' Memes After Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Rebranding

Facebook Inc’s move to rebrand itself created a huge wave on social media, paving a way for the netizens to take multiple swipes at Mark Zuckerberg’s all-new ‘Meta.’ Joining the online party, Mumbai Police have now contributed to the Internet memes with their light-hearted take and careful use of wordplay. The creative ‘meta’ joke also serves as a friendly reminder to all the citizens about the ongoing pandemic and the necessary Covid-19 protocols. The creative picture was uploaded on Twitter with a caption that read: “And that they may need to ‘Face’ the ‘Book’ of Law for violation #AccountOfSafety."

Here is the post:

On the other hand, the UP police too joined the ‘Meta’ conversation by connecting it with the emergency helpline number showing a road shaped similar to Facebook’s new company logo.

“The tradition of putting service before self remains unchanged!", the cops wrote accompanying a picture that read, “Meta a mishap? Need a Friend? Dial 112"

Here is the post:

The tech giant announced the rebranding of the company’s name late Thursday night. Mark Zuckerberg said that the change would bring together its different apps and technologies under one new brand. He added that the corporate structure would remain the same. CEO Zuckerberg, speaking at the company’s live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference, said the new name reflected its focus on building the metaverse. The metaverse, a term first coined in a dystopian novel three decades ago and now attracting buzz in Silicon Valley, refers broadly to the idea of a shared virtual environment which can be accessed by people using different devices.

However, not everyone was impressed by the changing of the brand name. In response to this, the tech giant explained that the ‘rebranding’ was not about switching its company name but about a “reflection" of the company’s growing future ambitions and focusing more on the new area of ‘metaverse’.

