Pony Express: Horse Gallops Between Moving and Stationary Train, Emerges Unhurt in Egypt

A video of a horse running between a moving train and stationary carriages in Egypt has gone viral. The animal somehow got stuck between the narrow gap of two rails and was seen constantly running between them. Passengers onboard the train, which was travelling from Asyut to Sohag, were in disbelief as to how the horse galloped alongside their moving train. The incident took place earlier this month, and several commuters had captured the sight on camera.

In the viral video, passengers are heard crying out loud as they put their heads outside the windows of the moving train to call out to the animal as it was seen running towards a stationary train on the adjacent track. This left only a narrow gap between the two vehicles for it to pass through. The horse can be seen running at lightning speed between the two trains without any halt. As it emerged unscathed and moved to the adjacent track, the commuters are heard cheering for the animal.

The video was shared on Twitter by an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. The clip has so far racked up more than 17 lakh views. The Hindi caption of the tweet translated to – “The horse got stuck between two trains. As it knew how to run, it kept on going without switching sides and finally came out of the fix." The IPS officer mentioned that the short video reveals a life lesson, “Do not get stuck amidst difficulties, have faith in yourself and keep moving forward."

Watch the video here:

While many users opined that the video is a perfect example of how one should balance life and go through tough times, several users expressed relief that the runaway horse was safe.

It is not clear from where the horse had escaped and what happened to it after the incident.

