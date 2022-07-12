Popcorn-like Dust Hopping Around Asteroids Makes Space Rocks Look Rougher, Study Finds

The uneven surface of asteroids might be a result of a “popcorn-like effect" of dust, suggests a new study by physicists at the University of Colorado Boulder. The effect over time helps to tidy up smaller asteroids, causing them to lose dust and look rough and craggy from space. The study published in the Nature Astronomy journal, scientists believe, could be a guiding light in the research about how asteroids change shape over time or how they migrate through space, sometimes bringing them dangerously close to Earth. The research began with a few pictures shared by NASA in 2020 after its spacecraft named OSIRIS-REx travelled more than 1 billion miles to tryst with the asteroid (191055) Bennu, reported Science Daily. Contrary to the assumption, this asteroid’s surface looked like rough sandpaper and not smooth. Large boulders scattered over the exteriors were also spotted.

The finding prompted the researchers at Colorado Boulder to build a computer simulation or models, and laboratory experiments to explore the puzzle of rough surfaces of asteroids.

Advertisement

Hsiang-Wen (Sean) Hsu, the lead author of the study, said that his team discovered that forces similar to static electricity may be kicking the smallest grains of dust off the asteroid and into space — leaving only larger rocks behind.

For the research, scientists ran a series of calculations examining the physics of regolith on two hypothetical asteroids, tracking how dust might form, then hop around over hundreds of thousands of years. One of those asteroids was about a half-mile and the second several miles wide.

The findings showed that when grains of dust jumped on the bigger asteroid, they couldn’t gain enough speed to break free of its gravity. The same wasn’t true on the smaller one.

While asteroids may look like frozen in time but they go through evolution over their lifetime. Explaining the effect, the researchers said that asteroids like Bennu are constantly spinning, which exposes their surfaces to sunlight, then shadow and sunlight again. The never-ending cycle of heating and a cooling effect puts strain on the large rocks on its surface and they eventually develop a crack with time and small grains of dust pop away. The grains of dust popping away can go up to a speed of more than 20 miles per hour.

Researchers believe that phenomena may not be exclusive to the asteroid Bennu, and similar physics are occurring on other airless bodies like the moon and even the rings of Saturn.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.