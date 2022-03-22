Porcupine Or Peacock? A Viral Signature Ignites Meme Fest on Twitter

A signature has to be unique as it is used for validation purposes. Most people strive to make it different and hard to copy, while others go with a rather simple one. We have come across many signatures that are extremely hard to copy but a signature of an official at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital has triggered jokes and memes on Twitter. The signature appears like numerous slanting vertical lines drawn from a particular point. At first sight, one could have imagined it to be a scribbling, instead of a signature.

In the image, the signature is seen above the seal of the registrar of the Department of Orthopaedics, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and it is dated March 4, this year. The document has been verified by the official, but nobody is able to guess the official’s name from the signature.

The photo of the document having the signature was shared by an internet user going by the name Ramesh, with this caption, “I have seen many signatures but this one is the best." Netizens came up with photographs of other weird signatures, while many compared this one to a porcupine. A user re-shared the image with a bit of editing. He coloured the signature and gave it face and legs – which made it look similar to a porcupine.

“Looks like a dandelion to me," another tweeted, while a third compared it to a peacock.

“He tried to draw Peacock, but turned out to be Porcupine," a user mocked on the microblogging site.

In the middle of the memes, someone posed a rather important question. “How will banks verify? Will they count the number of quills the porcupine has?" he asked.

A couple of users on Twitter shared some other weird ‘masterpiece’ signatures they came across.

How do you sign a document?

