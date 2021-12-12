Porn 'Hub' in Mobile Shop: Surat Cops Arrest 3 for Selling Videos, Seize 65 Clips

Surat City Police arrested three persons, two mobile repairing shop owners and one employee, for downloading and selling porn clips in the Kosad and Vadod areas in Surat, Gujrat, the Times of India reported. The police also seized 65 porn clips from the arrested people’s shops. The two shops were raided after the police got information that the shopkeepers were involved in the circulation of pornographic videos.

The crackdown by the police comes after a local Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Surat sentenced a 35-year-old man to death for the rape and murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in November. According to the Surat Police Commissioner’s statement, the convict was addicted to watching porn videos, after which the police decided to take up the operation.

Pandesara police raided Arya Mobile shop in Vadod’s Indiranagar locality and arrested Ravi Paland, the owner of the mobile shop and his employee Anil Vishwakarma. The police seized a total of 56 porn clips from the shop. On the other hand, Amroli police arrested another mobile repairing shop owner Girish Patti, from where the cops seized nine porn video clips, reported the newspaper.

Selling, publishing, manufacturing and distributing pornography is illegal in India under sections 292 and 293 of the Indian Penal Code. Section 67B of the Information Technology Act 2000 strictly prohibits child pornography across the country. However, viewing porn, except child and rape pornography, in one’s own private space is not criminalised. In 2018, the government had ordered internet service providers to block 827 websites that hosted pornographic content, following an order by the Uttarakhand high court. The court has taken cognisance of the reports that mentioned that four students in Dehradun had watched porn clips on the internet before gang-raping a girl that studied in class 10.

While studies fail to find out a clear and significant correlation between access to porn and sexual violence in India, often porn viewing habits of rape convicts have been highlighted and easy access to porn is seen in the context of sexual violence against women and minors.

