Adult Site Saw 400 Percent Spike in This Search Term on Christmas and No, it's Not Santa

Some people just pull out all the stops to make the holiday season as festive as possible. And no, that doesn’t involve just cookies and wine, but something that’s definitely naughty. As an adult pornography site revealed its top searches around Christmas, all we can think about is the popular line from Home Alone which goes, ‘Merry Christmas you filthy animals’. Indeed. Data released by the site shows that people really really love the wife of Santa Claus, maybe more than Santa himself. The searches for Mrs Claus rose by a massive 401 per cent this Christmas. Santa came a close second with a spike of 374 per cent. Other Christmassy terms included elf, xxxmas and elf hentai.

Advertisement

Hentai includes pornography with Japanese comic materials of anime and manga. Globally, hentai porn tops the list of most searched terms with number one position in the US and number three in the UK. ‘Romance’ is what people searched for the most after hentai.

Dr. Laurie Betito, director of Pornhub’s Sexual Wellness Center, said that the massive popularity of hentai porn could be because it follows a storyline and people love contexts. “Cartoons are more fantastical than regular porn. Because it’s not real, it can go further, with less constraints that reality offers," she added in a report by The Sun.

However, Mrs Claus has had far better years in popularity previously. In 2018, the interest in Santa’s wife peaked, which has reportedly reduced since then. Over the years, songs like ‘Santa Baby’ by Eartha Kitt have courted controversy for its suggestive lyrics and sexualising Father Christmas. It has even been banned by a radio station in the US, the singer once revealed.

While the most number of visitors to the porn site came from the US, the UK came second, surpassing Japan, data revealed. In a report by the Ladbible, the interest in ‘threesome’ also increased by 40 per cent globally, becoming the fourth most popular term among women. The findings also showed a 17.6 per cent rise in traffic to the porn site from PlayStation users, when compared to the last year. Xbox systems account for 36.8 per cent and Nintendo holds a mere 0.4 per cent.

Advertisement

In terms of video games, Fornite remains the most popular on the adult site while Minecraft has jumped to the second rank. Lara Croft followed by D.Va and Super Mario are the most in-demand characters on the site.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.