Portion of Busy Bengaluru Road Caves in to Form Huge Sinkhole, Disrupts Traffic Flow

A huge sinkhole mysteriously appeared in the middle of a busy road in Bengaluru. Measuring about 8ft in depth, the hole reduced traffic to a crawl throughout the day. A portion of JC Road near Ravindra Kalakshetra caved in early morning on Thursday creating a few feet wide sinkhole that was large enough to cause accidents. The sudden appearance of the sinkhole threw traffic out of gear in the area prompting authorities to take quick measures. The road drew down an autorickshaw but passersby managed to pull the driver and vehicle out, Times of India reported.

Fortunately no untoward incidents were reported as the road caved. Officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) hurriedly barricaded the area and diverted the road traffic. A large part of the road was blocked which resulted in pile ups in the Central Business District.

Jagadeesh Naik, joint commissioner (south), told the Times Of India that the cause of the incident is being investigated. “Our preliminary finding is that there might have been an old well at the spot where the road caved in. The immediate trigger could have been a BWSSB pipeline bursting on the stretch,"Naik was quoted as saying.

He added heavy seepage from the pipeline might have caused the turf to sink at the spot. The agency was immediately informed to plug the leak. BS Prahalad, chief engineer, road and infrastructure claimed the roads had been built on lakes and wells whic creates the possibility of sinkholes forming.

Bengaluru, known as the Garden City, remains in the news for its unending traffic jams. The condition of the roads in the city have drawn severe criticism. A large sinkhole was formed in September on Tannery Road due to the tunnelling work. No accident or or harm was fortunately reported in that incident.

