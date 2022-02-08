Poster Claiming Someone Throws Hate-Filled Messages in Capsicum in Man's House is Fake

A Pittsburgh-based person wrote on social media platform Reddit that he was receiving hate-filled messages via capsicum. Yes, you read that right. Someone threw capsicum via the chimney to this person’s house. A message carved on the capsicum read, “I Hate You".

The person claimed that receiving such messages became a daily routine, and they felt frustrated. After several unsuccessful attempts to find the culprit, the man designed a poster, appealing to the culprit.

On this poster, the person attached a photo of one of the capsicums on which the hate message was written. The person also wrote that he worshipped the Lord and had never made an enemy, so who is doing this to him? The person further added that they were an ardent devotee of Christ and God had protected him every time a difficulty came his way.

The person then warned the culprit to end this campaign soon. Trying to resolve the situation at the earliest, he also added his number so that a conversation could take place between them.

However, the poster turned out to be fake. It was created by Alan Wagner. Alan shared this poster on Instagram last year on November 4. Alan wrote in the caption that it was the last thing he wanted to see in his chimney.

Alan has been sharing a lot of such creative posters on Instagram. Have a look at this poster. It says a bowl has been found. Alan wrote in the caption that it can be a new way to meet your wife.

People have been in great awe over Alan’s poster designing skills.

