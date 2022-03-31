Noida's Midnight Runner Gets Rs 2.5 Lakh from Shoppers Stop for Mother's Treatment

We are all familiar with Pradeep Mehra, the running teen from Noida who became popular overnight after filmmaker Vinod Kapri shared a video of him sprinting along the road at midnight. In the video, Kapri offers Pradeep a ride home several times but gets turned down every time. The 19-year-old Pradeep is on a mission to join the Indian Army, for which he runs 10 km from his workplace in Noida sector-16 to his home in Barola village in Sector-49 after he finishes his work at a McDonald’s outlet to practise and stay fit. Wishes have been pouring in from netizens for Pradeep. Now, Shoppers Stop, an Indian departmental store chain, has gifted the midnight runner a cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh to help out with his mother’s treatment and also for pursuing his dreams.

The 19-year-old Pradeep’s mother is admitted in a hospital and he lives with his brother. After running all the way home, the boy cooks meals for himself and his brother. In the first video shared by Kapri, when the filmmaker offers him to go have dinner with him at his house, Pradeep turns that down, too, saying his brother would be left hungry in that case.

Recently, Pradeep also got an offer of help from retired Army General Satish Dua, who tweeted: “His Josh is commendable, and to help him pass the recruitment tests on his merit, I’ve interacted with Colonel of KUMAON Regiment, Lt Gen Rana Kalita, the Eastern Army Commander. He is doing the needful to train the boy for recruitment into his Regiment. Jai Hind."

