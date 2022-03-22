Pradeep Mehra, the Running Noida Teen, Gets Training Offer From Retired Army General

Pradeep Mehra, the Noida teen who runs 10 km every night after his shift at McDonald’s became an Internet sensation overnight and for good reason. As his story stood out as “inspirational" to people all over the country, it seems that Pradeep’s dream of joining the Indian Army has also stepped closer to reality for him. After filmmaker Vinod Kapri’s video of the teenager went viral, many big names from different industries commended him. Among them was retired Army General Satish Dua, who tweeted: “His Josh is commendable, and to help him pass the recruitment tests on his merit, I’ve interacted with Colonel of KUMAON Regiment, Lt Gen Rana Kalita, the Eastern Army Commander. He is doing the needful to train the boy for recruitment into his Regiment. Jai Hind."

Meanwhile, photographer and film producer Atul Kasbekar has also stepped up for Pradeep. Kapri tweeted: “This morning @atulkasbekar took my address and with in few hours, a @PUMA sports kit with Running shoes, Apparels, backpack , socks was there at my door step for #PradeepMehra and with in no time we delivered it to him. (sic)"

Pradeep himself, however, wants to stay away from the limelight for now. He said that the media attention might make him lose focus on his goal. He doesn’t want to give out too many interviews anymore, stating that such noise has been hindering his focus and also impeding him from performing his duty.

