Pradeep Mehra, the Running Noida Teen, Praised by Anand Mahindra for Being 'Aatmanirbhar'

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Monday shared a video of the viral Noida boy Pradeep Mehra, describing him as an example of ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliance). Pradeep’s story became an online sensation soon after filmmaker Vinod Kapri posted a video of his interaction with the young boy. The clip showed Pradeep running on the road as Kapri offered him a ride home in his car. However, the young boy refused the offer and said that he was running as part of his physical preparation to get into the Army.

Pradeep stated that he otherwise would not get time from his day job and studies to run. So, he chooses to sprint back home after finishing his shift at a food joint in Noida sector 16. Pradeep originally hails from Uttarakhand’s Almora district and was living with his brother in Noida’s Barola village. During the conversation, Pradeep also revealed that his mother was currently hospitalized.

Retweeting a video where he was tagged with a request to help Pradeep, the business tycoon stated that Pradeep’s story was inspiring. However, the fact that the young boy was so independent that he refused offers of help made him Anand Mahindra’s Monday Motivation.

“This is indeed inspiring. But you know what my [Monday Motivation] is? The fact that he is so independent & refuses the offer of a ride. He doesn’t need help. He is Aatmanirbhar," Anand Mahindra tweeted while sharing the video.

Netizens agreed with Mahindra’s assessment about Pradeep and hailed his dedication and perseverance “So true Sir. Sometimes we mix ‘opportunity’ with ‘help’. This young man will do wonders in life for sure. Help or no help, these are the people who create their own way," wrote a user in his reaction.

Mahindra’s tweet received more than 9,000 likes whereas the original video so far has received nearly 7 million views on Twitter. Surgical strike hero Lt. Gen. Satish Dua (Retd.) even offered to help Pradeep get into the Indian Army after coming across his inspiring story.

