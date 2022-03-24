'Pradeep Not the Only One': Vinod Kapri Shares Texts from Struggling Army Aspirants

Filmmaker and author Vinod Kapri had shared a video of a boy, who was sprinting on a road in Noida in the dead of the night. In no time, the clip went viral on social media making the young man the talk of the town. In the clip, the 19-years-old was heard stating that he is an Army aspirant, and runs 10 kilometers at night, from Sector 16 to Barola, because in the morning he has to wake up early for duty and cook food. When Kapri jokes that the clip will go viral, Pradeep laughs and says no one will recognise him, and even if they do, the young boy says that he does not care as he isn’t doing anything wrong. The clip did go viral, and people are all praise for Pradeep’s grit and determination.

On Wednesday, March 23 Kapri shared a couple of messages he received in the DMs, wherein Army aspirants shared their stories. The filmmaker shared texts from Facebook users who reached out to him for help in getting jobs. “Pradeep isn’t the only one…There are others struggling even more," said one user. Mentioning that he has a MA, B.Ed degree, he said that he is currently working in a stone factory. Another one shared that Army recruitment exam has not taken place across India, for the last two years due to which a friend of his committed suicide.

“Sir pradeep to running kar raha hai, mehnat kar raha hai par jab koi recruitment rally hi nhi hogi to uski mehnat ka kya fayeda (Sir, Pradeep is working hard but his efforts are in vain if there will be no recruitment rally)," a third shared.

Sharing the messages of these army aspirants, Kapri urged the Narendra Modi-led central government to take a step towards recruiting individuals in the Indian Army.

