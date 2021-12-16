Prajakta Koli Had the Purest Reaction to Big B's KBC Question on Indian YouTuber

Content creator Prajakta Koli, who is famous by the name MostlySane shared a video of herself on December 15, and she just can’t keep calm. Well, Prajakta was not seen performing the crazy dance moves or any mimicry, instead, she was simply watching the ongoing season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Here is the catch, in the December 15 episode of KBC, host Amitabh Bachchan had posed a question, to the guests, Badshah and Neha Kakkar, around the content creator. Announcing the ninth question, for Rs. 1,60,000, in the game, the megastar told Badshah and Neha that an image of a content creator will be shown and the duo had to identify the name of his/her official youtube channel. As soon as Prajakta’s image flashed on the screen, the content creator was seen blooming with joy. Further Big B presented the four options, Badshah and Neha were quick to answer, and they instantly said, “mostlysane."

Well, the answer was absolutely right. Talking more about the content creator, Big B said, “Prajakta Koli is known by the name of Mostly Sane, her YouTube Channel." He even mentioned that she enjoys over 6 million subscribers. Posting the clip on her Instagram account, Prajakta wrote, “I am screaming omg." She shared that during all vacations, she watched KBC along with her parents. “This is such a moment. Thank you Bhagwaanji! (God)," she said. Concluding the post, she extended love to Badshah and Neha and extended greetings to Big B.

Several Bollywood stars and content creators showered love for Prajakta’s special moment. Her friend and actor Ayush Mehra was all hearts as he congratulated Prajakta in the comment section. While Neha sent “much love" to the YouTuber, Badshah wrote, “Bina options ke bataa diya tha (I had answered without options)." “You are such a special girl," commented actor Mithila Palkar.

On the work front, Prajakta is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Jug Jug Jeeyo and embark on a new journey, but recently in an interview, the content creator expressed that she does not intend to put her content creation on hold while pursuing films.

