Prefer Furry Friends Over Child? You Are Not Alone, Study Reveals

It’s not uncommon for pet owners to refer to each other as “mom" and “dad." And for good reason, many behave like parents with their four-legged companions. The phenomenon is such that 42% of Americans dread going back to the office because they will have to leave their furry friends home alone. This startling statistic comes from a survey conducted for pet-sitting and walking app Wag! and reported by Mashable . More than 1,000 adults in the US who have adopted, purchased or received at least one dog as a gift in the past two years were asked about their relationship with man’s best friend.

It turns out that many say they will miss their dog more than their partner or even their own child when they are forced to return to the office. And it’s not all that surprising: many people have become accustomed to spending a lot of time with their pets with the rise in working from home. Returning to the office is a logistical challenge for many pet owners.

Owning a dog comes with costs

And that’s not their only concern. The Wag! survey reveals that many “pet parents" did not expect to have so many responsibilities when it comes to owning a pet. They are amazed at the amount of time, money and effort it takes to care for their dog. The charity PDSA estimates that owning a dog can cost up to £30,000 (or about $39,340).

And it’s true that expenses add up quickly when it comes to the well-being of a pet, between veterinary bills and food. However, animal lovers are not always aware of this: 87% of Americans surveyed by Wag! admit that they would have benefitted from “better education" about the monetary cost of owning a dog before taking the plunge.

But they don’t regret their decision. In fact, 93% of respondents say their dog has provided them with “mental health support," and 48% say it has made them less anxious.

