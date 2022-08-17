Pregnant Woman Finds Knife In Her Subway Sandwich, Franchisee Apologises

A 21-year-old pregnant woman from Suffolk, England, was left shocked after she discovered a knife in her Subway sandwich. Nerice Moyse said that she had ordered food to be delivered to her home from a nearby Subway two Sundays ago. She sensed something suspicious while picking up her tuna sub and was left horrified when she found a long serrated blade with a yellow handle inside her sandwich. The woman is now demanding an apology.

In a video shared on Facebook, Moyse shared about the incident. She can be seen lifting the food item to expose the giant knife from beneath the sandwich. Moyse is 17 weeks pregnant and was with her partner Harley Gildroy when she felt hungry and decided to order something to eat.

“I was with my partner and we got hungry. I am currently pregnant and always getting cravings so my partner went on his phone and ordered a Subway. I just opened it up and was like ‘hang on, what?’. We both sat there in shock," she told the Great Yarmouth Mercury.

After that, they called the popular sandwich chain again to confront the issue. “My partner called Subway in Gorleston High Street and asked ‘have you lost one of your yellow knives? And he was like ‘Wait. Are you being serious, like actually?’" she told.

Moyse said that she understood it was an ‘off day’ (being Sunday) for the staff but they do need to be ‘incredibly careful’ while working in such an environment.

According to a report by the Great Yarmouth Mercury, Nerice received a message from the official Instagram account of Subway which said that they would speak to the restaurant soon.

In a conversation with MailOnline, a spokesperson of Subway was quoted as saying, “The health and safety of all guests are of paramount importance to us, and all Franchise Owners are expected to maintain high food safety standards and always serve products to guests’ satisfaction."

“Since the incident was brought to our attention, we have investigated this thoroughly and the team apologised to the customer immediately once informed. Since then, the franchisee has reached out to the customer again to resolve the issue," the spokesperson added.

