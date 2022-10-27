Home » News » Buzz » President of Zimbabwe Trolls Pakistan With 'Fake Mr Bean' Meme after Historic T20 World Cup Win

President of Zimbabwe Trolls Pakistan With 'Fake Mr Bean' Meme after Historic T20 World Cup Win

On Thursday night, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Mr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, took shots at Pakistan's 'fraud' Mr Bean aka 'Pak Bean' after Zimbabwe humbled Pakistan by 1 run in the T20 World Cup.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Anurag Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: October 27, 2022, 23:55 IST

Perth

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe trolled Pakistan after T20 World Cup win.
Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe trolled Pakistan after T20 World Cup win. (Twitter image)

The Internet remains undefeated. On no other day would a President of a country troll another nation with a Mr Bean meme after winning a T20 World Cup match but cricket works in its own, magical ways. On Thursday night, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Mr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, returned from his over one-month-long Twitter hiatus and chose violence.

The president celebrated his country’s historic 1-run win over Pakistan in a T20 World Cup nail-biter on Thursday in Perth with a touch of sarcasm.

“What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean… #PakvsZim," the Zimbabwean President’s official Twitter account posted.

The mention of “Mr Bean" in Mr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s tweet was an Internet meme, a harmless jibe that was directly aimed at Pakistan, who have been in the news cycle for a couple of days for all the wrong reasons.

Also Read: Fake Mr Bean Has Caused an Unlikely War Between Zimbabwe-Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Pak Bean Meme

A Twitter user by the name Ngugi Chasura broke the Internet when he informed cricket Twitter about a “fraud" Pak Bean, a Pakistani doppelganger of the iconic character Mr Bean, who had travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016.

Pakistan comedian named Asif Muhammad, who is known to be the doppelganger of the famous character Mr Bean played by British acting legend Rowan Atkinson, visited Zimbabwe in 2016 for a comedy show pretending to be Mr Bean.

Muhammad was reportedly invited to attend a comedy night, perform road shows, and be a part of the Harare Agricultural Show.

Endless memes have since spawned on the bluebird app with cricket fans from all corners of the world taking shots at Pakistan. Add Zimbabwe’s surprise win over Pakistan to the mix and the resulting cocktail has set the web on fire.

Meanwhile, On Thursday night, Zimbabwe jumped up to third spot with three points and dented Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals in the marquee tournament.

first published: October 27, 2022, 23:34 IST
last updated: October 27, 2022, 23:55 IST

